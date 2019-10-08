Deadline to Apply for Flood Damage Funding is Oct. 31

OSWEGO COUNTY – Property owners whose homes were damaged by this year’s Lake Ontario flooding may now apply for state funds to help offset damages to their homes.

Property owners can also share their stories of how they were impacted by the high water levels through a questionnaire developed by the International Joint Commission.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said homeowners have until Oct. 31 to apply for up to $50,000 for direct flood-related damage that threatens the safety of their homes.

The program is open to homeowners in Oswego, Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties.

The program was announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

State officials said the state would consider flood damage to seasonal or secondary homes if funding is available after damages to primary homes have been addressed.

In a separate initiative, the IJC is asking property and business owners affected by the flooding to complete a voluntary on-line questionnaire to describe the impacts they experienced.

The information will be compiled and made available to agencies that regulate Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River water levels.

Weatherup encouraged Oswego County property owners to apply for funding and make their voices heard.

“Since 2006 the Oswego County Legislature has adopted no less than half a dozen resolutions expressing concerns and opposing the IJC’s various plans to regulate Lake Ontario water levels,” Weatherup said. “Property owners along the southern and eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario have witnessed devastation and experienced significant hardship since the IJC adopted the current regulations. These two opportunities – to apply for funding and to share your input with the IJC – deserve your attention. I encourage anyone who has been affected by the flooding to explore these avenues for assistance and to share your personal stories of tragedy.”

The funding applications for Oswego County residents are being handled by Neighbors of Watertown, Inc., 112 Franklin St., Watertown, phone 315-782-8497; email [email protected]

Links to the application and program guidelines are available at https://hcr.ny.gov/lake-ontario-st-lawrence-river-flood-relief-and-recovery-grant-program.

To participate in the IJC survey, visit

https://ijc.org/en/glam/watershed/questionnaire/high-water-levels-2019

