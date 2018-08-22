‘Deadly’ Crash Reported in Volney

VOLNEY – Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly crash that reportedly occurred at about 7 a.m. today (August 22) in Volney.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in a collision on Ciunty Route 6, near Clifford Road.

County Route 6 was closed between Clifford Road and County Roue 45 as deputies continue to investigate.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

More details will be released as they become available.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

