Dean Retires After 33 Years With County

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee recognizes Kathleen Dean as she retires from 33 years of service to the county.

Dean is a motor vehicle clerk at the Oswego County Clerk’s Office / NYS Department of Motor Vehicles.

Pictured from left are legislators Terry Wilbur, District 21; Ralph Stacy Jr., District 25; Committee Vice Chairman Edward Gibson, District 3; Committee Chairman David A. Holst, District 4; Dean; her son and daughter-in-law Zach and Laura Roberts; Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus; Cathy M. Sharkey, supervisor of Motor Vehicle Bureau; Michael Yerdon, District 1; and James Karasek, District 22 with service dog Isabel.

