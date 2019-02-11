Deana Michaels Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Fulton

FULTON, NY – Local bank professional and community volunteer Deana Michaels has announced her candidacy for mayor of the city of Fulton for the upcoming election.

A lifelong resident of Oswego County and resident of Fulton since 2004 with her husband, Kevin, and two sons, Michaels is an active member of the Fulton community.

Michaels, a Republican, has worked the past 23 years at Pathfinder Bank, serving as the market manager of the Fulton office for more than half that tenure.

“Over the years, I have built many relationships through my experiences in the community, and at Pathfinder Bank. I have sat and listened to families and small business owners share their hopes and dreams, as well as their concerns and challenges within the community,” Michaels said. “I have listened to and worked with these neighbors, friends, families, and community partners, and know now is the time for me to truly make an even greater impact on the city of Fulton.”

“I believe strongly that my leadership, management skillset and commitment to advocacy are character traits that will serve this community well as the city’s next mayor,” she added.

Michaels is a graduate of Oswego High School, Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania, and Women’s Campaign School at Yale University.

She also attended the Wharton Business School, where she received a Certification in Leadership.

According to Michaels, she will build her platform and subsequent role as mayor based on the foundation of vision, leadership and action.

“Change starts with strong collaboration and investment in our people. We will work as a team of community leaders, city employees, residents, business owners and potential investors in the city of Fulton to listen, learn, share ideas, and implement a new vision and action plan that brings positive change and results,” she said.

Michaels has been active on boards in various organizations and municipal groups across the region including Oswego County Opportunities, Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, city of Fulton Planning Commission and Ethics Committee, Tow Path Towers, Oswego Health Foundation, Child Advocacy Council, Fulton Community Development Agency, and most recently the Fulton Block Builders as a participant and block leader.

She believes it is her diversity of experience and knowledge, as well as pride for the Fulton community that will complement and benefit her approach as mayor.

“I am proud of my commitment over the years, the experience I have gathered, and the opportunities to help provide positive change to the city of Fulton,” she said. “I am proud to have raised my family in Fulton, to work here, to have purchased our first home here, and to serve this wonderful community.

“I am proud to call Fulton my hometown!”

