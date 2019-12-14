Deana Michaels Names Transition Team

FULTON – Mayor Elect Deana Michaels has announced her transition advisory team to help her set priorities and develop solutions for her administration.

Member of the team are:

Linda Hughes is currently the Resident Services Coordinator at Fulton Mills and also serves on the Oswego County Opportunities Board of Directors.

Sean Broderick is currently the Early College Program Supervisor for the Fulton City School District and the Youth Basketball Program League Director for the City of Fulton.

Brittney Jerred is a staffer for Assemblyman Will Barclay and also has served on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Committee and with Fulton Footpaths.

Beth Nicholson was born and raised in Fulton and works for Fulton City Schools. She’s a mother of 3 girls and a fitness enthusiast.

Jill Abbott is the owner of Zamp Marketing and Uniforms Etc. in downtown Fulton.

Brad Broadwell is an economic development specialist who has worked in several parts of the country.

Pat Haggerty is a realtor with Century 21 Leah’s Signature.Eric Saunders: Eric represents UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 73

Nancy Fox is currently Executive Director of the CNY Arts Center located in downtown Fulton.

Dionne Labeef is a community resident and works in the area of mental health.

Tammy Bednarz was born and raised in Fulton and is raising her family here. She works at the Fulton City Schools.

Alissa Viscome is currently the Associate Executive Director of Programs for the ARC of Oswego County.

Holly Carpenter is currently the Executive Director of the Fulton Housing Authority.

Cheryl Baldwin is currently the Business Manager of the Oswego YMCA.

“I’m proud and humbled that these individuals have agreed to serve on my transition advisory team,” Michaels said. “They will help me to set priorities and realize the goals that I set during my campaign after talking to people at their homes, at community events and at my pop-up town hall meetings.”

Deana’s Vision 2025 Plan can be found at her website, Deana4Mayor.com in the Our Vision page and on her Facebook page, Facebook.com/MayorElectDeanaMichaels./

*Press release from Deana Michaels.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...