Deana Michaels Wins Fulton Mayoral Election In Landslide

FULTON – After months of campaigning, Deana Michaels (R) came out as the victor on Election Day, Nov. 5, winning 237 more votes than her three opponents combined.

“The future of Fulton is bright,” Michaels said during her victory speech. “And I am excited to be the one who is going to lead us there… I look forward to working with you as we make Fulton the place where people want to live, work and visit.”

She won 1,331 votes; Daniel Farfaglia (D) won 763; Ethan Parkhurst (I, TPV) won 215 and David Webber (I) won 116. There were 18 write-ins.

“I congratulate Deana Michaels on her resounding victory, and wish her good luck in leading our city into 2020,” Webber said. “I will always be there to help in any way I can. While I was embarrassed by the results, I knew it was difficult to win against the two major parties. They have all the resources. So, she won, and I want her to be successful.”

Oswego County Today is waiting for the rest of the candidates to respond with their thoughts at this time and will update this article as they get back to us.

Past articles, including interviews and the debate, can be found here.

