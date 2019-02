NEWARK, DEL — Students from the Oswego region have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester:

Cassady Konu of Phoenix

Jedidiah Raby of Oswego

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

