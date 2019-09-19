Debate Seat Reservations Filled

Announcement: Seat reservations for the Fulton mayoral debate Oct. 3 have all been filled. No more tickets will be made available.

To accommodate the rest of the public, Oswego County Today will be live streaming the debate on both Facebook and Youtube, as well as posting a video post debate. This debate, like OCT’s site, is completely free to the public.

The venue, CNY Arts Center, was specifically chosen as opposed to a larger venue for technological purposes and to provide a safe, peaceful environment for the candidates and attendees. OCT thanks you for your understanding.

OCT’s Fred Reed will moderate the debate between Dan Farfaglia, Deana Michaels, Ethan Parkhurst and Dave Webber. You can get to know the candidates and what their platforms are in their individual interview videos.

Live streaming will begin at the time of the debate – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Further questions may be directed to:

Fred Reed

Vice President

Dot Publishing, Inc.

315-593-2510

OswegoCountyToday.com

SyracuseAlive.com

CNYAlive.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...