OSWEGO – Deborah A. Lang, 64, of Oswego, died Monday February 4, 2019, in Oswego Hospital.

She was born in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Millicent Mitchell and the late Nicholas Mitchell.

She was employed with Exelon Nine Mile Point, as a stenographer since 1986.

Deborah enjoyed gardening and caring for her pets.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Lang of Oswego; her brothers, Nicholas, William, Christopher and John Mitchell all of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

Spring burial will be in North Scriba Cemetery.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...