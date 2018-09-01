Deborah A. Segretto, 64

FULTON, NY – Deborah A. Segretto, 64, of Fulton, passed away at her home on Wednesday August 29, 2018, after a short illness.

She was born in Scranton, Pa., to Vince and Dorothy Fischi.

Mrs. Segretto was previously employed as a nurse with Broward Health Medical Center.

She was a homemaker and she enjoyed painting, crocheting and growing plants.

Mrs. Segretto is survived by her husband, Phillip Segretto of Oswego; two sons: James Segretto of Albany, NY, and Michael Segretto of Michigan; her siblings: Jimmy Fischi and Judy Thompson both of Florida; grandchild: Olivia Segretto; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...