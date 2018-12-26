OSWEGO – Deborah L. Duciaume, 55, of Oswego, died Thursday December 13, 2018, peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Deborah was born in Batavia, NY, the daughter of the late Adelbert and Carolyn (Weller) Shamp.

She was a former housekeeper at the Comfort Inn, in Batavia, NY.

Deborah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Edward Duciaume of Oswego; and children, Stephanie (Randy Kiser) Hinz of Warsaw and Joshua (Annalise Stark) Hinz of Rochester; grandchildren, Derek and Harper.

Deborah is also survived by her siblings, Todd (Sheila) Shamp of Oakfield, Stacey (Todd) Gallup of North Carolina, and Lisa (David) Fenton of Pennsylvania.

Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. January 5, 2019, at Hamilton Homes Community Center, 96 Hamilton St., Oswego.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego is in care of the arrangements.

