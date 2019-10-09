FULTON, NY – Deborah W. Curtis-Greeney, 67, of Fulton, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to the late Stanley and Nellie Savoid Curtis and remained a lifelong resident.

Debbie loved camping and made a career as the manager for North Bay Campground, Fulton.

Above all, she loved her friends and family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Greeney; brother, Richard Curtis; sisters, Hazel, Linda, Shari and Arlene Curtis.

Surviving are her brother, Stanley Curtis and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private burial will be held in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

