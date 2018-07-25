Debra D. (Krause) Johnson Nellons, 58

PHOENIX, NY – Debra D. (Krause) Johnson Nellons, 58, of Syracuse, NY, passed away on Sunday July 22, 2018.

She was born in Syracuse to her mother and her late father, Darlene and Donald Facey on September 27, 1959.

Debbie was a home health aide with On Your Side Companion Care, Syracuse.

She was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Clay.

Debbie’s interests included Christian music and Christian books.

She also loved her two kittens, took delight in photography.

Debbie also liked making tie dye fabric patterns, artwork, and other craft creations.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Willie Johnson,

in 1995; her maternal grandparents, Agnes and Charles Krause.

Surviving are her mother and father, Darlene and Barry Howery;

her two sisters, Dawn (Jim) Ambrose and Denise Bradford.

Graveside services will be held on Monday July 30, at 11 a.m. in Belle Isle Cemetery, Van Buren Road, Warners, NY, with Pastor Bruce Aubrey of the Northside Baptist Church officiating.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, has charge of arrangements.

