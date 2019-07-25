FULTON, NY – Debra J. “Debbie” Denery, 63, of Palermo, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Oswego to the late Earl “Jerry” and Genevieve “Jean” Lathrop Bailey, she had resided in the Palermo area for the last 30 years.

She was a 30-year member and past president of the Palermo Fire Department.

Debbie is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Andy Denery; children, Jeremy (Maureen) Wallace and Lynn (Matt) Wallace-Watson; sister, Connie (Doug) Wallace; grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor and Bailey Wallace.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

In lieu of flower, donations in Debbie’s memory may be made to the Palermo Fire Department, 4170 State Route 3, Fulton, NY 13069 or Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

