OSWEGO, NY – Debra L. Piazza, 56, of Oswego, died Saturday December 1, 2018, in University Hospital, Syracuse.

Debra was born in Oswego the daughter Marion (Fletcher) Curcie of Florida and the late Robert Curcie Sr.

She worked at Morningstar Rehabilitation Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the past five years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Matthew Piazza, in 2008; and her siblings, Robert Curcie Jr. and Ralph Kranz.

Debra was a loving mother and grandmother, and enjoyed her time with her seven grandchildren and looking forward to the birth of another grandson.

In addition to her mother, Marion Curcie, she is survived by her children, Christopher Curcie of Washington, Heather Piazza of Oswego, Kayleen Piazza of Oswego; seven grandchildren, Joseph, Zachary, Damien, Donovan, Bentley, Brooklyn and Carson.

Debra is also survived by her siblings, Edward Curcie of Colorado, David Curcie of South Carolina, Melinda Sandford of Pennellville, Cheryl Piazza of Cicero, Tammy Stone of Chittenango, Tina Cook of Tennessee and Kip Curcie of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, NY.

Burial will be at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

