DelConte Honored For Service By Legislature

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized Legislator Heather DelConte at their last meeting of the year.

Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented her with a plaque to mark her service over the last two terms.

DelConte has represented District 18, which includes portions of the city of Oswego, since January 2016.

Over the last four years, she has served on the Legislature’s Health, Human Services and Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs committees with passion and dedication to Oswego County’s residents.

DelConte is active with local youth through the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program and the Oswego City School Board.

