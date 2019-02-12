OSWEGO, NY – Delores A. Henderson, 87, a resident of Volney, passed away on Monday February 11, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late James and Pearl (Countryman) Nolan Sr. and was a graduate of the Mexico High School.

Delores was employed with General Electric for 15 years and later became a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting.

Surviving are her six children, Gerald (Linda) Henderson of Hastings, Terry (Frank) Yost of Ocala, Florida, Ernest (Theresa) Henderson of Volney, Lonnie (Ruth) Henderson of Scriba, James (Kelly) Henderson of Mexico and Adam Henderson of Volney; family friend, Sharon Dexter; 26 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by husband, Ernest Henderson Sr., in 2002; her daughter, Shirley Bloss, in 2012; and her grandson, James Henderson in 1999.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home with a service to follow the hours.

Spring burial will be in Mexico Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

