Demolition Derby And Racing Set At Fulton Speedway May 18

FULTON, NY – One of the must see and fan favorite events on the racing calendar takes place this Saturday, May 18 at the Fulton Speedway presented by Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus.

Speedway racing will see the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

After the side-by-side racing it will be time for the sights and sounds of smoke and crunching metal of the Kings Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derby.

Up close action on the front straightaway will see the $1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain and Bang plus the $750-to-win Small Truck & Mini-Van Junk Run.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger, free. Pit admission is $27 participant and $30 non-participant.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank event sponsor Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway at 1195 County Route 57.

Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus is a local performance store focused on Dirt Track Racing. However, we do business with just about anything in the high-performance automotive industry.

If you are a race car driver, team owner, crew or are trying to get your new hot rod together, we can help you get all the parts and accessories you need to get out on the track or the street.

If we don’t have what you need, we can get it for you.

When you come to SJP+ you are getting more than just parts.

In 1992, with an Engineering degree from Alfred University, Scott joined forces with Billy Decker and embarked on a journey that would turn into a lifestyle.

Scott has numerous Dirt Week wins in both the Big Block and Small Block at Syracuse, Three Super Dirt Car Series titles, and multiple track championships a crossed New York.

In 2003, Scott became the team manager at Gypsum Racing, where he remains and is the Crew Chief for Larry Wight.

Scott Jeffery’s Performance is unlike any other parts store around.

Any questions you have, from how to install parts, fixing parts, or set-up questions, Scott is willing to help. Go to www.sjpplus.com or call (315) 934-4120 for all your racing needs.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com.

And don’t forget to like the speedway Facebook and Twitter page.

