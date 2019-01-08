FULTON, NY – Denise A. Collins, 57, of Lafayette, Ind., died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, January 4, 2019.

Denise was born in Ogdensburg, NY, and had been a resident of Fulton most of her life.

She was always a hard worker and loved her job.

She had spent the last 24 years working as a purchasing manager for Southwire.

Denise loved traveling and going on adventures with her fiancé, Michael Binns, almost as much as she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, Lavern J. Collins; and her brothers, James Joel Collins, Carl J. Collins and Leonard J. Collins Sr.

Denise is survived by her mother, Lucille E. Collins of Fulton; sister, Michelle Grant; brothers, Steve Collins and Mark Collins; children, Tanya Collins and Brandon Collins; and fiancé, Michael Binns.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 10, with a service to immediately follow, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, Denise’s wishes were to have donations made to the American Cancer Society: donate3.cancer.org.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

