Dennis Michael Kirk

OSWEGO, NY – DennisMichael Kirk “Tracker”, 84, of Oswego, passed on Thursday March 5, 2020.

Born in Rochester, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Boehley) Kirk.

Mr. Kirk was employed as a painter with the Oswego Painters Union.

He retired proudly after more than 25 years of employment.

Dennis was very proud of his Irish heritage and a long-time member of the Oswego Hibernians.

He was recently honored for 50 years of membership with the Hibernians.

He was a member of the Softball Hall of Fame.

He was also an avid Notre Dame and SU fan.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing.

Dennis was a devoted family man, and he cherished his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Kirk is survived by his sons, Dennis (Melissa) Kirk of Texas and Daniel (Sharon) Kirk of Texas; his long-time companion, Linda Tweedie; step-daughter, Debbie Buske of Oswego; his granddaughter, Amy L. (Keith Whiteside) Kirk, and grandsons, Daniel P. Kirk, Stephen J. Kirk and Christopher Kirk; and four great-grandchildren, Cole Daniel Hooper, Noah Joseph Hooper, Kennedy Grace Porter and Lyla Belle Kirk.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother, Edward J. Kirk in 2011; and his sister, Kathleen Outlaw.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10 from 3-7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W, Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd followed by a burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, to remember Dennis in a special way, donations can be made to the local organizations that were both very important to him. The Oswego Hibernians, 22 Munn St. Oswego NY or Oswego Softball Hall of Fame.

Mr. Kirk’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

