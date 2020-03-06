Deputies Continue to Investigated 481 Double Fatal Crash

Town of Clay, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate yesterday’s crash on Route 481 near Verplank Road in the Town of Clay that has now claimed the life of a second man.

On Thursday at approximately 1:44 a.m., sheriff’s deputies along with rescue personnel responded to a reported crash involving a vehicle that rolled over several times on Route 481 near the Verplank Road overpass.

Deputies investigating the crash reported that one occupant had died at the scene and the second occupant had been transported to Upstate University Hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives have now confirmed that the second victim passed away yesterday evening from those injuries.

The victims have been identified as Jeremy Savage (28) and Robert Sellin (24) both of Oswego County.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 315-435-3051.

