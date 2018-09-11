Deputies Determining Relationship Between Murder Suspect and Victims

UPDATE: Second Victim Identified

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has identified the second victim of an assault/homicide case in West Monroe on September 10.

The second victim of the assault is 59-year-old Michael Shane of 451 County Route 11, West Monroe.

Shane and Robert Diffin are alleged to have been assaulted by Mathew R. LeBoeuf of Central Square.

Diffin died as a result of his injuries at University Hospital.

LeBoeuf has been charged with Murder 2nd and Assault 1st and is being held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

Shane is in critical condition at University Hospital in Syracuse.

The Oswego County District Attorney’s Office and Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 315-349-3411.

WEST MONROE, NY – The recent arrest of Matthew R. LeBouef, 33, of Central Square comes following an “apparent assault” at a residence in West Monroe.

Oswego County Undersheriff Eugene Sullivan explains the currently available details of the crime to Oswego County Today.

Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene of 347 Breckheimer Road in the town of West Monroe for EMS assist on Monday, September 10 at 11:23 a.m.

Sullivan said a passerby called for help after noticing an injured person in an open doorway.

Upon arrival, two victims were “clearly injured,” Sullivan said, with a third uninjured person on scene in the residence.

Ultimately, the third person located within the residence upon deputies arrival was LaBeouf, who was later arrested.

Both injured victims were transported by Menter Ambulance to University Hospital in Syracuse.

Specific details regarding a possible assault weapon are being withheld due to pending investigative interviews, however, Sullivan explained that “an object” was used to inflict trauma on both victims.

Robert Diffin, 42, resident of the crime scene, was later pronounced deceased. The second victim remains in critical condition.

The second victim’s name remains withdrawn for investigative purposes, Sullivan said.

LaBeouf was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree.

If convicted, Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A1 felony, runs a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, Sullivan said.

Though there has not yet been a motive established, the investigation so far has determined that all three parties involved did know each other.

“The three people did know each other, however, we are unsure in what capacity. We are still determining the relationship between them,” Sullivan said.

LaBeouf was arraigned last night (September 10) and was remanded to Oswego County Correctional Facility with no bail.

He is scheduled to return to Town of West Monroe Court on September 14.

