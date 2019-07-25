Deputies Make An Arrest In Hit and Run Incident

MEXICO – On 07/17/19, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Mcfee Ambulance and Mexico Fire Department responded to County Route 58 in the town of Mexico for a reported hit and run motor vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a male riding a peddle bike in a north-westerly direction on County Route 58, was stuck by a motor vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The vehicle left the scene and the cyclist was transported to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, for further treatment.

On 07/18/19 the vehicle involved was located in the village of Mexico, the owner of the vehicle, Coty L. Herrington, also of Mexico was interviewed and released.

Ongoing investigation since the inception of the crash, lead to Herrington’s arrest today, July 24.

He was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, an E Felony.

Herrington was then arraigned in the town of Mexico Court by Judge Moretti.

Herrington was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

He is returnable to the court on 08/06/19 at 7 p.m. to answer the charge.

This case is still under investigation.

