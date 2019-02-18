Deputies Recognized for Outstanding Performance

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Deputies Association honored five of its members at its annual Christmas party in December and commended them for their outstanding performance during 2018.

The association also recognized former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel Todd and thanked him for his service protecting and serving the citizens of Oswego County.

The annual outstanding performance awards are based on recommendations submitted by the deputies’ peers and supervisory staff, for actions and duties performed throughout the year, and for the dedication to the betterment of the Deputies Association and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2018 award recipients are:

• Investigator Carmen Rojek received the Certificate of Leadership Award for his collaborative efforts in working with outside agencies, his ability to effectively communicate with all persons involved in a case, and his overall professional demeanor when dealing with highly sensitive cases. Inv. Rojek continues to assist new deputies on developing their investigative techniques and communication skills.

• Deputy Andrew English received the Certificate of Exemplary Service Award for maintaining his composure and professionalism while investigating a double homicide and ensuring the safety of all persons involved while on the scene and after. Dep. English was able to effect a credible arrest for his efforts during this investigation.

• Deputy Michael Gaita received the Certificate of Commendation Award for his betterment of the Sheriff’s Office training unit by recognizing a need for further training within the agency and throughout the county, based upon changes in today’s society. Dep. Gaita’s commitment to safety issues throughout the county has been essential to his successful training programs as he continues to develop further avenues for county-wide agencies, including school districts.

• Deputy Byron Danis received the Certificate of Merit Award for his professionalism and overall goal of bettering the Oswego County Deputies Association through his knowledge and efficiency regarding current and future endeavors of the association. Dep. Danis is also responsible for pioneering an honor guard for the Sheriff’s Office.

• Deputy Tyler Morse received the Certificate of Honor Award for his heroic decision to put others’ lives above his own during a hazardous situation. Dep. Morse showed compassion and empathy for all persons involved in the case as well as the family pet by getting them all to safety and warmth.

“On behalf of the Oswego County Deputies Association we would like to thank not only our community for its continued trust and loyalty to the Oswego County Deputies Association and Sheriff’s Office, but also to our members for their hard work and loyalty to their community every day,” said Deputy Kristy Crast, spokeswoman for the association.

