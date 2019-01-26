Derek Caramella Named on 2018 Empire 8 Fall President’s List

ELMIRA, NY – Derek Caramella, of Oswego, NY, was among 61 Elmira College Soaring Eagles on the Empire 8 Conference’s semi-annual President’s List, which recognizes student-athletes who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during the fall term.

Eligible student-athletes must be enrolled full-time at a conference institution, participate on a varsity team, and display positive conduct on and off campus. In total, the Empire 8’s nine full-time members and 10 affiliates saw 817 student-athletes thrive in the classroom and receive President’s List accolades during the fall.

“Our student-athletes continue to succeed at remarkable levels in the classroom, and I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments,” E8 Commissioner Chuck Mitrano said. “Our membership’s commitment to academic success is unparalleled, and these numbers prove that once again.”

The EC men’s soccer team led the way with eight selections, followed by men’s ice hockey with seven. Baseball, softball, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and cheerleading each placed five student-athletes on the E8 President’s List.

Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 30-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, and 20 Division III varsity teams. Located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York, Elmira’s undergraduate and graduate student population hails from more than 20 states and nine countries. Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships.

The college is also home to the Center for Mark Twain Studies, one of four historically significant Twain heritage sites in the U.S., which attracts Twain scholars and educators from around the world for research on the famous literary icon. Proud of its history and tradition, the college is committed to the ideals of community service, and intellectual and individual growth.

