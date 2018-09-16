DeWitt Murder-Robbery Suspect Arrested in Fulton

FULTON, NY – A Syracuse man who allegedly killed two Chili’s Restaurant workers during a robbery at the Shoppingtown Plaza, DeWitt, business on Saturday was reportedly captured and arrested early today in Fulton.

William D. Wood Jr., 32, was arrested at about 1 a.m., according to a report by the DeWitt Police Department.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery.

Both victims were shot.

One died at the scene and the other died at the hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

Wood was arraigned in Syracuse City Court today and is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...