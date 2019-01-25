HANNIBAL, NY – Diane F. James, 65, of Hannibal, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a brief illness.

She was born in 1953, in Fulton, a daughter to the late Robert and Frances Warren Kitts.

Diane worked several years in the retail business, with her last place of employment being Tops Market in Hannibal.

She enjoyed shopping and getting pedicures, but above all she enjoyed being a loving and attentive grandmother.

Diane is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jesse James; one daughter, Crystal (Daniel Ramirez) Mason of Hannibal; one grandson, Diego; one sister, Pat Buske of Salt Lake City, Utah; as well several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

