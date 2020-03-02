Dietary Freedom with Type 1 Diabetes 

OSWEGO – Oswego County T1D will host its first of four series this Wednesday, March 4, focusing on nutrition and type 1 Diabetes.

Joining the panel of local healthcare professionals is Registered Dietician, Chaya Lee Charles.

Charles will share her thoughts on living with diabetes and still having dietary freedom.

“We are looking forward to having Chaya join our program,” said T1D Oswego County member Julie Chetney, “Her experience working with type 1 diabetics is something that children and parents will find valuable in managing their own day to day nutritional habits.”

Charles will address meal planning and how you can include everything into your diet as a type 1 diabetic while adding tips on proper carbohydrate counting.

This T1D “Connections” program will take place March 4 at 6 p.m. at CITI Boces in Mexico and include Charles along with other guest speakers sharing information about their experience with Type 1 diabetes.

Other events in 2020 include; Connecting to Summer Fun with Type 1 on June 6, from Home to School with Type 1 Diabetes on September 3, and Tech The Halls with T1D Technology on November 4.

T1D Oswego County is a community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, Oswego Health, the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

For more information, visit and follow Facebook group; T1D Oswego County.

To RSVP to the forum, call 315-349-3451.

