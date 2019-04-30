Dimensions of Wellness Celebration on May 9

MEXICO – Join us on the CiTi Main Campus in Mexico for the Dimensions of Wellness Celebration.

The event will be held on May 9 from 5-7 p.m.

There will be yoga, qi gong, hooping, energy medicine and mindful arts and crafts.

There will also be a student showcase.

John McConnell will be on campus providing music and there will be basket raffles.

Therapy dogs from PAWS of CNY will also be in attendance. Healthy refreshments will be available.

The event is free and open to the public.

