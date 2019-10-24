Dinner and a Funny Show – Who Could Ask for Anything More?

OSWEGO – After a successful run in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, the Oswego Players are taking the hilarious comedy, “I Take This Man,” to the Church of the Resurrection October 25, 26.

This special fundraiser has become a 15-year tradition and once again promises to be a special opportunity to share a great home cooked meal at 6:30 p.m. and comedy presentation at 7:30 p.m.

Word has it that the wonderful folks at the Church will be cooking up a delicious menu of scallops potatoes and ham with a veggie side dish that will warm your tummies and put a smile on your face.

And as soon as the dishes are cleared, Sherri Metz and her cast will delight the group with some belly laughs with her production of Jack Sharkey’s family comedy, “I Take This Man.”

During intermission, fresh homemade deserts will be served after which the show will continue to its hilarious conclusion.

Come on over and meet this wonderful cast of characters that include scatterbrained Giddy (Adele Cronk), who finds herself in a bit of a predicament when she meets handsome Bret (Michael Tuso) after the Boston Marathon Race.

Then there’s kindhearted Jud (Nelson Metz) who innocently gets caught up in the caper of all capers.

But, when Giddy’s roommate Charlene (Amy Prieto) comes home with her boyfriend Dex (Eric Cronk) the comedy comes to a fever pitch as everyone tries to figure out the craziness of what is going on around them.

You won’t want to miss the surprising ending. It will catch you off guard.

Tickets are available at oswegoplayers.org or by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.

Dinner and show is $30. Or show only for $10.

And remember, its for a great cause.

