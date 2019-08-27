Discover the ‘New’ Winona Forest Sept. 22

BOYLSTON – Bring the whole family out to Winona Forest on Sept. 22 to explore the first six miles of newly developed trails, part of an extensive plan of the New Visions Project at Winona Forest.

A community walk begins at 1 p.m. in the P1 parking lot at the corner of Ward and Center roads in Boylston.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors are invited to hike, bike or run any comfortable distance on either the new trails or the improved existing trails.

Check out the Shady Shuttle, Bill’s Belly, Lookout and Backus Bend trails.

Trail guides will be at hand for the event.

Grilled hot dogs and other refreshments will be available.

All current members of the Winona Forest Recreation Association will receive a free “Discover Winona” T-shirt.

Applications will also be available for those who would like to sign up or renew their memberships.

For more information about the event, the forest, or the Winona Forest Recreation Association, go to www.winonaforest.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...