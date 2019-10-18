District Governor Visits Fulton Lions, Chirello Receives Melvin Jones Fellowship

Lion David Hubman, district governor, District 20-Y of Lions Clubs International, was the featured guest at the Fulton Lions Club’s October meeting.

Hubman is focusing on helping children with Type 1 diabetes as part of his service mission during his tenure as district governor. Specifically, he seeks to raise $25,000 to furnish the pediatric waiting room for a new Joslin Center for Diabetes facility that will connect with Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. The Fulton Lions Club donated $500 toward this project and the remainder of the funds will be raised from other local Lions clubs and Lions International grants.

Fulton Lions Past President Steve Chirello received a Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest form of Lions International’s recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service. It was created in 1973 and takes its name from Melvin Jones, the founder of Lions Clubs International.

Fulton Lions President David Guyer presented the fellowship to Chirello and commended him on his many years of service to the club and to the Fulton community. “For more than 35 years, Steve has been at every event and has repeatedly shared his time and talents with our club and our community, “ Guyer said. “I am delighted to present him with this fellowship, the highest level of Lions recognition.” In 2017, Chirello received Lions’ prestigious Robert J. Uplinger Award, which honors outstanding Lions that perform exemplary service to the club, district or community.

Guyer also received special recognition for serving his third term as president of the club, and Past President Dr. Brett Tallents was recognized with a recruitment award for recently bringing in two new members to the club.

For more information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.

