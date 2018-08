District Governor Visits Fulton Rotary

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, the Sunrise members gave the District Governor Marv Joslyn a rousing welcome.

Joslyn, pictured rear center, addressed the Rotarians on the theme for this year, “Be An Inspiration.”

President Dan Farfaglia is pictured rear right.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

