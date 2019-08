OSWEGO – On Saturday, August 3, the fifth annual Oswego County Public Safety Day welcomed individuals and families to learn about public safety while they enjoyed food, games and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Representatives from the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office were at hand to teach participants how to exit a fire with the use of their newly updated fire safety trailer.

To learn more about fire safety, call 315-349-8800.

