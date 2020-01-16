Do You Want To Build A Snowman?

PULASKI – The Lura M. Sharp Parent Teacher Group leads this year’s snowman or snow sculpture building contest for the Salmon River Winter Festival.

Snow permitting, participants can begin building their winter creations in their yards or businesses on Jan. 18 and continue through Jan. 25 at noon.

Submit photo entries through the PTG’s email at [email protected] or through Messenger on the “Lura M. Sharp PTG” Facebook page.

All entries will be posted to that page. Public online voting will be open from noon on Jan. 25 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Winners for “Best Overall” and “Most Creative” in Family and Group will be awarded a gift basket.

For contest rules and other details, visit the PTG’s Facebook page or contact the group through its email or Facebook Messenger (listed above).

