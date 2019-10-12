Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive, and Dodge – Dodgeball Tournament Hits The YMCA

OSWEGO, NY – It’s time to start practicing your dodging abilities and develop your most creative team names for the Oswego YMCA’s dodgeball tournament, November 15 at 6 p.m.

The emphasis will be on fun, noting that “winning is for losers” as this dodgeball tournament will provide a competitive, but friendly Friday night activity to hit Oswego.

The event will take place at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St.

6 player co-ed teams must have at least one female player per team, with two alternates allowed.

No experience is necessary, and the rules are simple.

“The game is easy, and the good times are endless. We’ll play the best/worst music of all time, as bad dancing often translates into great dodgeball players. Our biggest objective is just to have fun and to raise some money to support our community Y,” said Trish Levine, director of Health and Wellness at the Oswego YMCA.

Teams of area businesses and friends are encouraged to register for an evening of some healthy competitive action.

YMCA board of directors member, Brad Parcella, is enthusiastic about the tournament providing an opportunity for co-workers and friends to get together to support the Y cause.

“The Y is a great place to meet new people,” said Parcella. “It is a cornerstone of our community for many families, individuals, youth and seniors.”

The event will help raise well needed dollars for the Y.

Parcella emphasized that the social aspect of dodgeball is just as important as the game itself and will encourage a post-tournament gathering at a nearby establishment allowing players to mingle, make new connections, and share bragging rights.

Prizes will be awarded for various categories.

To sign up for the tournament, visit oswegoymca.org or call the YMCA at (315) 342-6082.

Registration must be made by November 8.

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

With more than 1,600 members, one in nine people living in the Oswego community is a member of Oswego YMCA.

Daily, youth, adults and families find the support and services they need to improve their quality of life.

The Oswego YMCA serves as a community resource providing a variety of programs including Youth, Adult and Family Fitness, Active Older Adult with Silver & Fit and Silver Sneakers opportunities, School Age Childcare, Summer Camp, Parents Night Out and many parent and child enrichment programs.

Across the U.S., 2,700 YMCAs engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.

Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego.

For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.

