Does Your Home Have Working Smoke Alarms?

OSWEGO – More than 60% of all residential fire deaths occur in properties without working smoke alarms.

Every six months, we change all the clocks in our homes – and we should be checking our smoke alarms to make sure they are in good working order.

Checking and replacing batteries, testing the alarms, and knowing what to do in case of an emergency all plays a part in keeping your family safe.

Properly installed and working smoke alarms give you and your family time to escape safely in the event of a fire.

Fires burn hotter and faster than ever and making sure smoke alarms are going to work when needed is crucial to survival.

Changing your smoke alarm battery is important, but there is more you can do to protect your family in the event of a fire in your home.

Check the date on the back of the smoke alarm and discard any alarm that is more than 10 years old.

Replace any alarms that are damaged.

If your alarms have batteries, re-place them every six months.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside of every bedroom, outside of every sleeping area, and on every level of the home.

It is critical that everyone in the home can hear the smoke alarm sounding.

Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin said, “Properly working alarms are crucial to survival, but also knowing what to do in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. In addition to properly installed and working smoke alarms, practice evacuating your home. Make sure that your family has at least two ways of escape from every room in the home. Make sure all exits are clear, windows are accessible and can be opened. Check your alarms and talk to your family about what to do and how to escape in case there is fire in the home.”

For residents in need of assistance with checking alarms, replacing batteries, or installing new alarms, the Oswego Fire Department is happy to help.

Firefighters will visit homes, schools, or businesses by appointment to help prepare for emergencies.

For more information, please call the Oswego Fire Depart-ment Headquarters at (315) 343-2161 or email [email protected]

Stay Safe Oswego!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...