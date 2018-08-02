Dollars for Scholars Awards Presented

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Chapter of Dollars for Scholars presented scholarships to Hannibal High School seniors at the annual awards ceremony held at Hannibal High School.

Dollars for Scholars is a subsidiary of Scholarship America.

The Hannibal chapter raises money through various fund raising activities, most notably the annual Ducks over the Dam race.

Donations and bequests are also welcome and are tax deductible.

All money raised is used provide scholarships to graduating seniors from Hannibal High School.

Many colleges partner with Dollars for Scholars and some match awards from Dollars for Scholars.

This year, one scholarship of $1,000 and twelve scholarships in the amount of $500 were presented.

Six scholarships funded by general fundraising and unspecified donations were awarded to Chantel Bickford, Derek Cuyler, Haley Goodman, Rebecca Hall, Taylor Knopp and Madison Levea.

The Marcia Ukleya Memorial scholarship went to Kiersten Abbott/

Lindsay Zaleski received the Trooper Amanda Anna Memorial scholarship.

Cassandra Long received the scholarship sponsored by donations from Sterling Stage.

Alexis Cole received the Shumway Memorial.

Jeffrey Fellows and Emily Goodman were awarded Country Cruizers Scholarships.

Kiersten Lathrop received the Dale Osborn Scholarship.

The Country Cruizers Car Club has supported Dollars for Scholars for a number of years, using proceeds earned by parking cars at the Hannibal Field Days and an annual barbecue.

For information about how to help Hannibal Dollars for Scholars or to make a donation, visit hannibal.dollarsforscholars.org or email [email protected]

