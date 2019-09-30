FULTON, NY – Dolores “Sissy” J. Jenner-Sweet, 57, of Palermo, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 26, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

Born to the late Nancy Walker-Jenner and Howard Jenner Sr., she had lived in the Palermo area most of her life.

She enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and working as the hostess at the B’Ville Diner.

Sissy was also an animal lover, especially to her cats.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Howard “Jay” Jenner Jr.; and husband, Timothy Sweet Sr.

Sissy will be greatly missed by her children, Crystal L. Bryan, Timothy Sweet Jr. and Dakota E. (Meagan) Sweet; grandchildren, Jordan, Alyssa, Devan, Remi, Hunter, Kelly, Dakota, Maiya, Melany and Austin; siblings, Robin (Jay) Jenner-Johnson and Rusty (Lisa) Jenner; and long-time companion, Alfred Horn.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 3, from noon to 2 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

