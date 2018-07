Dominic-Jayce William Alvarado

Dominic-Jayce William Alvarado was born in Oswego Hospital on July 26, 2018, at 8:35 a.m.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He is the son of Heather Lynn Davis and Jevan William Alvarado, of Fulton.

