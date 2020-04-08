FULTON – Don Bellinger, 83, of Fulton, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Morning Star Care Center in Oswego, New York.

He was born on March 13, 1937 in Fulton, New York, a son to the late George and Lucille Bellinger of Clifford. Don graduated from Mexico Academy and Central School, excelling in a majority of Sports programs. He served four years in the Air force.

Don mastered the sport of hunting and fishing, enjoying many outdoor activities at the family Camp in Redfield, New York. Throughout his working years, he excelled in both carpentry and machine work.

Don was predeceased by brothers, Edward and Kenneth; sisters, Beatrice, Nancy, Bette, Georgia, and Jane. Surviving are one sister Diana; three brothers, Bernard, Robert, and Charles.

He will be missed by his family and they wish he Rest in Peace. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

