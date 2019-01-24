OSWEGO, NY – Don O. Nichols, 78, of Scriba, NY, died Tuesday January 22, 2019, in Oswego Hospital.

Don was born in Willsboro, NY, the son of the late George and Ruth (Bigelow) Nichols.

He worked as a surveyor for Operating Engineer of Syracuse.

Don was a mechanic where he owned and operated his own mechanic shop.

As a mechanic, Don repaired many race cars.

He was a life member of the Scriba Volunteer Firefighters.

Don served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until 1962.

Don died with a heart filled with love, and peace of mind.

He is survived by his loving family – wife, Karen Nichols of Scriba; daughters Rennea (Joseph) Yackley of Texas, Robin (David) Kimball of Oswego and Rhonda (Scott) Favata of Oswego; and 13 stepchildren.

He also survived by his sister, Judy (Jack) Hamms of Willsboro; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

