FULTON, NY – Donald “Butch” Kunzwiler, 82, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday September 2, 2019, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, after a long illness.

He was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Wray and Antoinette Margaret (Toporowski) Kunzwiler.

Donald was a longtime resident of Fulton.

He began his career in Lyons, NY, having worked in the education system for more than 35 years as an administrator and principal.

Mr. K. returned home and worked in the Fulton School District where he served as principal overseeing five elementary schools and finally retiring as the principal at Fairgrieve Elementary School in the early 1990s.

Donald was the past president for the Fulton Youth Hockey and the Fulton Polish Home.

He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Oswego Country Club.

Donald had a passion for children having a well-rounded education including extracurricular activities.

He loved to attend his sons’ and grandchildren’s sporting events having also volunteered many hours as a coach for baseball, football.

Mr. K. was a tireless mentor to numerous local children through the years.

He was also an avid communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Minetto.

Don is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Carolyn Kunzwiler of Fulton; their sons: Jeffrey D. (Amy) Kunzwiler of Fulton, Michael K. (Mary) Kunzwiler of Oswego; six grandchildren: Krysten Amy, Kyle Kunzwiler, Brady Kunzwiler, Sophie Kunzwiler, Michael J. Kunzwiler, Marissa R. Kunzwiler; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by his older brothers: Robert, Floyd and John Kunzwiler.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Guy Baccaro.

Entombment will follow in All Saints’ Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

In light of Don’s lifelong dedication to education the family has requested that in lieu of flowers to please consider bringing school supplies that could be distributed in honor of Don throughout the community.

