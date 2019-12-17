FULTON, NY – Donald “Don” Ingersoll, 59, a lifelong resident of Fulton, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, following a brief illness.

He was born June 11, 1960, in Fulton at Albert Lindley Lee Memorial Hospital to Kenneth R. and Beverly J. Ingersoll.

Don was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1978 and furthered his education by studying several courses in precision machinery.

Don had been employed as a machinist with Viking Tool in Phoenix from 1987 until 1990 and Hamlin Machine in Clay from 1990 until 1995.

His last years of employment where with the Kenwell Corporation in Fulton as a C.N.C. operator until 2001.

Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and watching television.

Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Brand Ingersoll of Fulton; his children, Michelle, Eric and Megan Ingersoll all of Fulton; his brother, Daniel (Rebecca) Ingersoll of Oswego; and by his five grandchildren, Holden, Keaton, Kaytrin, Henry and Kylee.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, Richard Ingersoll.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 20, with a remembrance service to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in memory of Mr.. Ingersoll may be made to the Upstate Foundation, Room 326 Campus Activities Building, 750 East Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210-9943 and please designate your donation to be used for their Upstate Cancer Center.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Ingersoll family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

