OSWEGO, NY – Donald F. Bucher, 60, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday November 5, 2019.

Born in Olean NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Myra (Treusdall) Bucher.

Don earned his Associates Degree from Empire College and was employed by Oswego Heath for 38 years.

Don was the Assistant Director of Materials Management and was a certified Material Resource Professional.

He was instrumental in the Oswego Hospital being awarded the Supply Excellence Award for Small Hospitals.

Don also served on the board of directors for the Com-pass Credit Union.

Don was a selfless and kind person who loved to help other people.

He also loved spending time with his family and loved his dog, Rudy.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Patricia (Plante) Bucher and their sons, Andrew (fiancé, Danielle Pauldine) and Matthew Bucher both of Oswego; brothers, Thomas (MiJa), Robert (Catherine), John (Mary) all of Oswego, and James (Kirsten) of Michigan; sister-in-law, Susan (Ed) Wood; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Rudy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Bucher of Camden.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd, St. Mary’s Church on Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

His burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

A celebration of life will be held at Curtis Manor, 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, after Don’s graveside service.

To honor Don’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St. or Oswego Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St. in his name.

Don’s arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...