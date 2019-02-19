OSWEGO, NY – Donald Fitzgerald, 89, of Oswego, died Monday February 18, 2019, in St. Luke Health services, Oswego.

He was born in East Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Arthur and Hazel (Courtney) Fitzgerald.

He was a former employee of Oswego State University in the maintenance and security departments.

Mr. Fitzgerald served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a life member of the VFW Post #5885 and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, volunteer with the American Red Cross and at many organizations.

He was a communicant, sacristan and long-time volunteer of Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Oswego.

Mr. Fitzgerald is survived by his wife of 34 years, Delores Ponzi Fitzgerald of Oswego; children, James Fitzgerald of Oswego, Donald (Judy) Fitzgerald of Oswego, Karen (Jeff) Burke of Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Nancy (David) Henderson of Oswego; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his brother, Vincent Fitzgerald of Syracuse.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth, Robert and Arthur Fitzgerald.

Funeral services will be Thursday 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Church.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...