FULTON, NY – Donald Godfrey, 84; of Phoenix, NY, passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019, at Pontiac Rehabilitation and Care Center, Oswego.

Mr. Godfrey is survived by his wife, Kathryn; six children: Donna, Tanya, Donald, Hilary, Josephine and Roberta; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral service and burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

