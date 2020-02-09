OSWEGO, NY – Donald Z. Cornell, 92, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully Friday February 7, 2020, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.

Mr. Cornell was born in Owego, and he had been resident of Scriba for 50 years.

He was a United States veteran having served in the Army where he was stationed in Japan.

Mr. Cornell worked for more than 65 years as an operating engineer with the Operating Engineer Local #545, Syracuse.

He was a former member of the VFW and American Legion.

Mr. Cornell was predeceased by his children: Steve and Donna Cornell.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Cornell of Scriba; eight children: Michael Allen, Melanie (Clyde) Pangburn, Deb (Mike) Whitney, Donald (Jan) Cornell, David (Song) Cornell, Jeffrey (Kathy) Cornell; two stepsons Randall and Ronald Allen; three siblings: Bill (Holly) Cornell, Paul (Gwen) Cornell and Carol Mackey; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home. 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, has care of the arrangements.

