Donations Roll in to Make Phoenix Middle School’s Polar Express a Success

PHOENIX – Hundreds of Emerson J. Dillon Middle School students recently had an opportunity to shop for family members as part of the annual Polar Express event.

The holiday tradition provided selected students in fifth through eighth grades with shopping passes to purchase gifts for their loved ones.

Passholders browsed thousands of donated toys, clothes, jewelry, household items and electronics to give to family members.

Once students selected the perfect gifts, they joined teachers and volunteers to label and wrap each present.

“Every year this event gets bigger and bigger,” said EJD psychologist Jill Lunn. “We have so many teachers, faculty and community members that donate not just items, but their time as well. Their generosity makes the Polar Express such a success!”

Lunn also wanted to thank local businesses that donated, including Elite Personal Fitness and Exelon.

