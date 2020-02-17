OSWEGO, NY – Donna A Dehm, 75, a life-long resident of Oswego, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.

Donna was born to the late Donald and Helen Bressler on March 27, 1944, while her father was overseas during World War II.

Donna worked and retired from Oswego State University.

Donna is survived by her sister, Judy and Dan Dixon and their children, Greg Dixon and Abby Dixon; her son, Scott Dehm and wife Amy Hauk and grandson Victor Dehm; and her son, Aaron Dehm and fiancé Brandy Lucia.

Donna loved nothing more than her family, the New York Yankees, cats, and her hometown of Oswego.

Entombment will be held in the mausoleum at St. Peter’s Cemetery at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Oswego County Humane Society at 29 W. Seneca St.,reet #1542, Oswego, NY, 13126.

Donna’s arrangement are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

